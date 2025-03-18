Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alondes Williams headshot

Alondes Williams News: Leader in scoring off bench in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Williams finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League win over Iowa.

Williams put on a show off the bench in Sunday's contest, leading all Sioux Falls bench players in scoring and assists in just under 30 minutes on the second unit. Williams, who concluding Sunday's game one assist shy of a double-double, has appeared in 21 G League contests with the Skyforce while averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing.

Alondes Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now