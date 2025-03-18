Alondes Williams News: Leader in scoring off bench in win

Williams finished with 19 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block over 29 minutes in Sunday's 121-101 G League win over Iowa.

Williams put on a show off the bench in Sunday's contest, leading all Sioux Falls bench players in scoring and assists in just under 30 minutes on the second unit. Williams, who concluding Sunday's game one assist shy of a double-double, has appeared in 21 G League contests with the Skyforce while averaging 19.3 points, 6.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 steals per outing.