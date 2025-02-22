Alondes Williams News: Lifts offensively as leading scorer

Williams ended with 24 points (9-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 42 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 G League win over Iowa.

Williams was strong offensively in Thursday's outing, leading all Sioux Falls players in scoring and assists while finishing as one of two players with over 40 minutes of action. Williams has appeared in 14 G League contests with the Skyforce, averaging 18.7 points, 6.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per outing.