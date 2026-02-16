Alondes Williams headshot

Alondes Williams News: Nabs 10-day deal with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 7:30am

Williams agreed to a 10-day contract with the Wizards on Monday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Williams has been a standout performer in 2025-26 for Washington's G League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go, and he's now get a look with the parent club on a short-term deal. The 26-year-old offers the Wizards some backcourt depth while the squad waits for Trae Young (knee) to make his team debut, but he's unlikely to have much fantasy relevance at the NBA level. Over 23 appearances with the Go-Go this season, Williams averaged 20.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.8 three-pointers and 1.7 steals in 35.7 minutes per contest.

Alondes Williams
Washington Wizards
More Stats & News
