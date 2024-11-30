Alondes Williams News: Nears 40 points in G League defeat

Williams recorded 38 points (11-19 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals over 39 minutes in Friday's 132-114 loss to Sioux Falls.

Williams exploded offensively in Friday's contest, leading all players in scoring while leading Motor City in threes made and steals in a near 40-point performance. Williams has shined so far this year in the G League, posting 21.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.0 steals over six outings.