Alondes Williams

Alondes Williams News: Paces offensively in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 3, 2025

Williams finished with 19 points (7-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes in Sunday's 118-113 G League loss to Austin.

Williams once again provided a lift to Sioux Falls offensively in Sunday's outing, handing out a team-high assist total while ending as one of four players with 15 or more points in a losing effort. Williams has appeared in eight G League outings with the Skyforce, averaging 21.3 points, 6.8 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per contest.

Alondes Williams
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
