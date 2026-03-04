Alondes Williams News: Productive in loss
Williams tallied 33 points (12-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 130-121 G League loss to Grand Rapids.
Williams led the team in both points scored and rebounds while shooting 57.1 percent from the field. Across 26 outings in the G League this season, the 6-foot-4 guard is currently averaging 21.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
