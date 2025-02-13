Alondes Williams News: Provides spark off bench in loss

Williams contributed seven points (3-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), seven assists and two steals over 25 minutes in Thursday's 120-118 G League loss to Salt Lake City.

Williams provided a nice lift off the Sioux Falls bench Thursday, leading all bench players in assists and steals while finishing as one of three Skyforce players with seven or more dimes. Williams has appeared in 13 G League contests with Sioux Falls, averaging 18.3 points, 6.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals per outing.