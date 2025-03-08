Alondes Williams News: Reaches double figures in victory

Williams notched 14 points (4-16 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes in Friday's 108-101 G League win over Austin.

Williams struggled shooting the ball in Friday's contest, but still impacted the game by finishing second among Sioux Falls players in assists and as one of five Skyforce players with a double-digit point total. Williams has appeared in 19 games with Sioux Falls, averaging 19.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.