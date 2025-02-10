Alondes Williams News: Strong outing offensively in win
Williams finished with 21 points (7-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), seven assists, one rebound and one steal over 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-105 G League win over Greensboro.
Williams provided a nice spark offensively in Saturday's outing, finishing second among Sioux Falls players in scoring, threes made and assists in a winning effort. Williams has appeared in 10 G League outings with Sioux Falls, averaging 21.1 points, 7.1 assists, 4.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals per contest.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
