Alondes Williams News: Struggles shooting in G League loss

Williams layed 41 minutes Friday during the G League Motor City Cruise's 114-113 loss versus the Iowa Wolves and logged 18 points (5-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks.

Williams scored the third most points on the team but struggled shooting the ball, connecting on just 29.4 percent of his field-goal attempts and 37.5 percent of his three-point tries. The two-way player was also careless with the ball, racking up a team-high five turnovers.