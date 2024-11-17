Alondes Williams News: Stuffs stat sheet in G League

Williams totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 45 minutes Saturday in the G League Motor City Cruise's 119-115 win over the Windy City Bulls.

The two-way player filled out the stat sheet while leading Motor City in playing time and assists and finishing as the club's second-leading scorer behind Lamar Stevens (26). Williams has scored 20-plus points in both of his first two G League appearances this season.