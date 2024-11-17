Alondes Williams News: Stuffs stat sheet Saturday

Williams totaled 25 points (8-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 45 minutes during Saturday's 119-115 G League win over the Windy City Bulls.

The two-way guard stuffed the stat sheet while leading the club in playing time and assists, finishing as its second-leading scorer behind Lamar Stevens (26). Williams has scored 20-plus points in each of his two G League Tip-Off Tournament appearances, and he has shot 18-for-31 from the field thus far.