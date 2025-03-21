Alondes Williams News: Surpasses 20 points off bench

Williams contributed 21 points (7-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block over 24 minutes in Friday's 117-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Williams led the way off the Sioux Falls bench in Friday's outing, leading all bench players in scoring while finishing as one of two Skyforce players with 20 or more points in a strong performance. Williams has appeared in 23 G League games with Sioux Falls, averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 steals per contest.