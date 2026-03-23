Alondes Williams News: Tallies 36 points in victory
Williams delivered 36 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 45 minutes in Sunday's 127-120 G League win over the Long Island Nets.
Williams had an outstanding display, including his most points in the past 12 games. The guard increased his regular-season average to 22.7 points per contest, which represents the second-best figure among Capital City players. He has also improved his shooting from beyond the arc lately, totaling 10 three-pointers over his last three appearances.
Alondes Williams
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alondes Williams See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, February 2427 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, February 2229 days ago
-
General NBA Article
NBA Team Grades: Assessing each team's offseason heading into 2022 free agencyJune 30, 2022
-
NBA Mock Draft
2022 NBA Mock Draft Picks and Predictions: Who will be the first overall pick?June 22, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alondes Williams See More