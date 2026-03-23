Alondes Williams News: Tallies 36 points in victory

Williams delivered 36 points (10-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal over 45 minutes in Sunday's 127-120 G League win over the Long Island Nets.

Williams had an outstanding display, including his most points in the past 12 games. The guard increased his regular-season average to 22.7 points per contest, which represents the second-best figure among Capital City players. He has also improved his shooting from beyond the arc lately, totaling 10 three-pointers over his last three appearances.