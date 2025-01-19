Alondes Williams News: Well-rounded showing in victory
Williams finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, six rebounds, three steals and two blocks over 40 minutes in Saturday's 113-102 G League win over Osceola.
Williams did a little bit of everything for Sioux Falls in Saturday's contest, recording team-high marks in assists and blocks to go along with a trio of steals while finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points. Williams has appeared in two G League outings with Sioux Falls, averaging 23.5 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.
