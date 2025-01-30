Alperen Sengun Injury: Active at shootaround
Sengun (calf) participated in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Grizzles, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Thursday as he is listed as questionable due to a left calf injury. However, the 22-year-old big man's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Memphis.
