Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Active at shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 30, 2025

Sengun (calf) participated in shootaround ahead of Thursday's game versus the Grizzles, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun is in danger of missing his first contest of the season Thursday as he is listed as questionable due to a left calf injury. However, the 22-year-old big man's participation in shootaround is a good sign of his availability against Memphis.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now