Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Doesn't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Sengun (back) did not return to Sunday's 94-87 win over the Raptors. He finished with zero points (0-3 FG) and three rebounds in three minutes.

The star big man left the game due to a lumbar spasm that he suffered early in the first quarter, paving the way for Jeff Green and Jock Landale to see extended run in the loss. Sengun will have until Wednesday's game against the Suns to recover, and if he's unable to play, Steven Adams (ankle) will likely receive the starting nod.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now