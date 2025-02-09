Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun Injury: Heads to locker room vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Sengun exited to the locker room after sustaining an apparent back injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Raptors, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Sengun checked out of Sunday's contest after grabbing at his back just minutes after tipoff. If the big man is unable to return, Jock Landale and Jeff Green could see a bump in minutes the rest of the way.

