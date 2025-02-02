Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Iffy for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:51pm

Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Sengun is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. If the All-Star remains on the shelf, Steven Adams and Jock Landale will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
