Alperen Sengun Injury: Iffy for Monday

Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks.

Sengun is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive contest due to a left calf contusion. If the All-Star remains on the shelf, Steven Adams and Jock Landale will likely see an uptick in playing time. Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.