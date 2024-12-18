Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Sengun is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans due to left knee soreness, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Sengun has been dealing with lingering soreness in his left knee, but he's yet to miss a game this season. The 26-year-old center is averaging 18.6 points, 10.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 combined steals-plus-blocks across 31.0 minutes per game in the regular season. If he can't play, Steven Adams (ankle) and Jock Landale would see expanded roles.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now