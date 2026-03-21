Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Nursing back injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sengun is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Miami due to back tightness.

Sengun missed two games earlier in the week due to a back issue but played in each of the Rockets' last two games, posting a double-double in both contests. If he's unable to play Saturday, then Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith would be the top candidates to enter the Rockets' starting lineup.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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