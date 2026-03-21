Alperen Sengun Injury: Nursing back injury
Sengun is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Miami due to back tightness.
Sengun missed two games earlier in the week due to a back issue but played in each of the Rockets' last two games, posting a double-double in both contests. If he's unable to play Saturday, then Clint Capela and Dorian Finney-Smith would be the top candidates to enter the Rockets' starting lineup.
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