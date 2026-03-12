Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Sengun is questionable to play Friday versus the Pelicans due to low back pain.

Friday's contest will be the fourth game in six days for the Rockets, and with a matchup against the 19-44 Pelicans, the Rockets' medical staff may opt to give Sengun a rest day. If he is forced to the sidelines, Clint Capela would have a chance to start, and Kevin Durant could see some increased playmaking responsibilities.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
