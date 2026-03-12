Alperen Sengun Injury: Questionable for Friday
Sengun is questionable to play Friday versus the Pelicans due to low back pain.
Friday's contest will be the fourth game in six days for the Rockets, and with a matchup against the 19-44 Pelicans, the Rockets' medical staff may opt to give Sengun a rest day. If he is forced to the sidelines, Clint Capela would have a chance to start, and Kevin Durant could see some increased playmaking responsibilities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 102 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 66 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 66 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 57 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 57 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More