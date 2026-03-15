Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Questionable for Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 15, 2026 at 3:29pm

Sengun (back) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Lakers.

Sengun is in danger of missing his second straight game due to the back issue, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Sengun is forced to spend another game on the bench, Dorian Finney-Smith could draw another start and there would be more minutes available for Clint Capela.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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