Alperen Sengun Injury: Questionable for Monday
Sengun (back) is questionable for Monday's matchup with the Lakers.
Sengun is in danger of missing his second straight game due to the back issue, but we'll have a better idea on his status based on his activity level at shootaround. If Sengun is forced to spend another game on the bench, Dorian Finney-Smith could draw another start and there would be more minutes available for Clint Capela.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 132 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 105 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 69 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More