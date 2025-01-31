Alperen Sengun Injury: Questionable for Saturday
Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.
Sengun is in danger of missing his second consecutive outing while he deals with a left calf contusion. If the star big man is sidelined, Jonas Valanciunas and Jock Landale are candidates for a bump in minutes. Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.
