Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Questionable for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 31, 2025 at 2:52pm

Sengun (calf) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Brooklyn.

Sengun is in danger of missing his second consecutive outing while he deals with a left calf contusion. If the star big man is sidelined, Jonas Valanciunas and Jock Landale are candidates for a bump in minutes. Over his last five outings, Sengun has averaged 16.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 30.8 minutes per contest.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
