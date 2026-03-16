Alperen Sengun Injury: Ruled out Monday
Sengun (back) is out for Monday's game against the Lakers, Lachard Binkley of SI.com reports.
Sengun was added to the injury report as questionable after missing Friday's game with a back injury, and the team has since decided to hold him out of Monday's matchup. Clint Capela will draw the start at center in Sengun's place.
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