Alperen Sengun Injury: Unlikely to return Sunday

Sengun is doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Raptors due to a lumbar spasm, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

If he's unable to return, Sengun will finish with zero points (0-3 FG) and three rebounds in three minutes. Jeff Green replaced Sengun when the big man went to the locker room, but Jock Landale is also a candidate for increased minutes. The Rockets were already thin in the frontcourt, as Steven Adams (lower leg), Tari Eason (ankle) and Jabari Smith (hand) are all in street clothes Sunday.