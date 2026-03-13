Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Sengun (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Sengun popped up on Thursday's injury report due to lower-back pain. The injury is severe enough for the fifth-year center to sit out of Friday's contest, and he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return for Monday's game against the Lakers. Clint Capela will likely enter the Rockets' starting five in Sengun's absence, and Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Kevin Durant should all see increased responsibilities.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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