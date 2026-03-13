Alperen Sengun Injury: Won't play Friday
Sengun (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.
Sengun popped up on Thursday's injury report due to lower-back pain. The injury is severe enough for the fifth-year center to sit out of Friday's contest, and he'll look to progress enough in his recovery to return for Monday's game against the Lakers. Clint Capela will likely enter the Rockets' starting five in Sengun's absence, and Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard and Kevin Durant should all see increased responsibilities.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Lineup Strategy for Tuesday, March 103 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 67 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 67 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 58 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More