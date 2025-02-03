Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun Injury: Won't play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 3:29pm

Sengun (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Knicks, Vanessa Richardson of Space City Home Network reports.

Sengun will miss a third straight game due to a left calf contusion. Monday's game is the first half of a back-to-back set, but the center's availability for Tuesday's game in Brooklyn remains unclear. After Steven Adams drew back-to-back starts, the Rockets are switching up their starting lineup Monday, as Jae'Sean Tate and Tari Eason will join the starting lineup and be flanked by Jalen Green, Amen Thompson and Dillon Brooks. Fred VanVleet (ankle) is considered week-to-week.

