Alperen Sengun Injury: Won't suit up Thursday
Sengun (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Memphis, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Sengun will miss his first contest of the season due to a left calf contusion, and his next chance to feature will come Saturday against Brooklyn. With the young star sidelined, Steven Adams and Jock Landale could both be in line for a bump in playing time.
