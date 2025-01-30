Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun Injury: Won't suit up Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 30, 2025 at 5:12pm

Sengun (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Memphis, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Sengun will miss his first contest of the season due to a left calf contusion, and his next chance to feature will come Saturday against Brooklyn. With the young star sidelined, Steven Adams and Jock Landale could both be in line for a bump in playing time.

