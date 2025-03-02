Alperen Sengun Injury: Working through back soreness

Sengun (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder.

Sengun is coming off a 30-point double-double performance against the Kings on Saturday, but it appears he may have injured his lower back in the process. With both Sengun and Steven Adams (ankle) listed as questionable for Monday's game, Jock Landale and Jabari Smith could be in line for some significant minutes at the five. Sengun has averaged 22.6 points, 11.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.2 blocks over 32.4 minutes per game over his last five outings.