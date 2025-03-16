Alperen Sengun News: Big double-double in win

Sengun ended Saturday's 117-114 victory over the Bulls with 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 15 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals across 37 minutes.

The double-double was his 39th of the season and third in the last four games, and Sengun appears to be fully recovered from the back issue that may have hampered his rebounding earlier in the month. During that four-game stretch, the fourth-year center has averaged 18.5 points, 12.0 boards, 4.8 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 56.0 percent from the floor.