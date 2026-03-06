Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Big second half in Friday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Sengun logged 28 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during the Rockets' 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Sengun dropped 15 of his game-high 28 points in the second half of Friday's game. It could have been a larger performance for the fifth-year center, but his playing time was limited as he battled through foul trouble. Sengun has averaged 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 2
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic Leads Way, Tyrese Maxey Close Behind
NBA
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic Leads Way, Tyrese Maxey Close Behind
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
4 days ago