Alperen Sengun News: Big second half in Friday's win
Sengun logged 28 points (11-15 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-8 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block over 26 minutes during the Rockets' 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Sengun dropped 15 of his game-high 28 points in the second half of Friday's game. It could have been a larger performance for the fifth-year center, but his playing time was limited as he battled through foul trouble. Sengun has averaged 19.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.
