Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Chips in 16 points in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Sengun finished Thursday's 113-108 win over Orlando with 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes.

Sengun put together a modest statline during Thursday's win, though he did lead the Rockets in assists while finishing third in scoring behind Kevin Durant (40 points) and Reed Sheppard (20 points). Sengun has averaged 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over 32.4 minutes per game since Feb. 2.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Joe Mayo
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
Yesterday
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
3 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, February 23
Author Image
Joe Mayo
3 days ago
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
NBA
Fantasy Basketball Schedule Tips & Streaming Strategies for Week 18
Author Image
Dan Bruno
3 days ago