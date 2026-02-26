Alperen Sengun News: Chips in 16 points in win

Sengun finished Thursday's 113-108 win over Orlando with 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one block over 31 minutes.

Sengun put together a modest statline during Thursday's win, though he did lead the Rockets in assists while finishing third in scoring behind Kevin Durant (40 points) and Reed Sheppard (20 points). Sengun has averaged 18.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.6 assists, 1.6 blocks and 1.0 steals over 32.4 minutes per game since Feb. 2.