Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Cleared to face Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Sengun (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Sengun will shed a questionable tag in time to face Miami on Saturday night. The star center was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to back tightness. In his last 11 games, Sengun is averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 31.7 minutes.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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