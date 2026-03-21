Alperen Sengun News: Cleared to face Miami
Sengun (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Sengun will shed a questionable tag in time to face Miami on Saturday night. The star center was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to back tightness. In his last 11 games, Sengun is averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 31.7 minutes.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 20Yesterday
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Wednesday, March 183 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, March 183 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)5 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Monday, March 165 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More