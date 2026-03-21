Alperen Sengun News: Cleared to face Miami

Sengun (back) is available for Saturday's game against the Heat, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Sengun will shed a questionable tag in time to face Miami on Saturday night. The star center was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to back tightness. In his last 11 games, Sengun is averaging 19.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists across 31.7 minutes.