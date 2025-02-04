Alperen Sengun News: Cleared to play Tuesday

Sengun (calf) is available and starting against the Nets on Tuesday, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

Sengun has missed the Rockets' last three games due to a left calf contusion, but the fourth-year big man out of Turkey has progressed enough in his recovery to play Tuesday. Sengun has averaged 19.6 points, 9.4 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.6 steals over 31.4 minutes per game since the beginning of January.