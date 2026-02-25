Alperen Sengun News: Delivers triple-double vs Kings
Sengun generated 26 points (9-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists, two steals and three blocks across 32 minutes of Wednesday's 128-97 win over Sacramento.
Sengun stuffed the stat sheet Wednesday night, notching his third triple-double of the season while also racking up five combined steals-plus-blocks. Although scoring efficiency hasn't been an issue for Sengun recently, he has been quiet as a scorer. Sengun averaged 15.0 points in the eight games leading up to Wednesday. He's averaging 20.5 points per game this season.
