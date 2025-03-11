Alperen Sengun News: Double-double against Orlando
Sengun totaled 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and one block over 38 minutes during Monday's 97-84 victory over the Magic.
It was Sengun's 37th double-double of the season, and his first in four contests since returning from a one-game absence due to back trouble. The fourth-year center has failed to score at least 20 points only twice in nine appearances since the All-Star break, averaging 21.6 points, 10.1 boards, 5.0 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals over that stretch while shooting 54.1 percent from the floor.
