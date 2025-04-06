Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Double-double in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 9:35pm

Sengun logged 19 points (7-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-10 FT), 14 rebounds, four assists and a steal in 33 minutes during Sunday's 106-96 win over the Warriors.

The big man now has 45 double-doubles on the season, with Sunday night's marking his fifth in his last 10 games. Although his efficiency left something to be desired, Sengun's ability to grab boards (seven of which came on the offensive glass) more than made up for the missed shots. He's now averaging 20.0 points and 10.1 rebounds per game since the All-Star break.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
