Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Double-doubles in Game 6 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 9:29pm

Sengun supplied 17 points (5-12 FG, 7-10 FT), 11 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 38 minutes in Friday's 98-78 loss to the Lakers in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sengun struggled with efficiency, though that proved to be a common theme for the Rockets in their season-ending loss. The star big man still finished second on the team in scoring and led the club in rebounds en route to his third double-double of the series. He earned his second career All-Star nod in 2025-26, finishing the regular season with averages of 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks in 33.3 minutes per tilt across 72 appearances.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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