Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Double-doubles in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 9:00pm

Sengun finished with 15 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and six turnovers across 32 minutes during Friday's 117-95 victory over Atlanta.

While Sengun did a solid job filling the stat sheet, he also piled up the turnovers, committing nearly one-third of Houston's 19 giveaways. The Rockets still came away with the win, but he'll need to take better care of the ball if they hope to pick up another victory against the Heat on Saturday.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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