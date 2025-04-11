Fantasy Basketball
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Downgraded to out

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Sengun (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.

Sengun has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game. It's unclear if he'll suit up for the regular-season finale against Denver on Sunday, as the Rockets already have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference locked up. Jock Landale should see increased playing time in Sengun's absence.

