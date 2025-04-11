Alperen Sengun News: Downgraded to out
Sengun (personal) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Lakers.
Sengun has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game. It's unclear if he'll suit up for the regular-season finale against Denver on Sunday, as the Rockets already have the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference locked up. Jock Landale should see increased playing time in Sengun's absence.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now