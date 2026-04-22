Alperen Sengun News: Drops 23 points in loss
Sengun finished Tuesday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 20 points (9-20 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and four steals over 35 minutes.
Sengun put together a strong line in Tuesday's win, but it wasn't enough as Houston dropped to a 2-0 series deficit. Through two games, he's averaging 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 1.5 blocks and 2.5 steals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
Player Rankings
How to Win Underdog's NBA Playoff Best Ball: 2026 Rankings & Strategy You Need5 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More