Alperen Sengun News: Drops 30 points in OT loss

Sengun logged 30 points (12-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Sengun ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with Kevin Durant. Sengun has now reached the 30-point mark in back-to-back appearances and has collected six total blocks during this brief two-game span.