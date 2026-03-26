Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Drops 30 points in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Sengun logged 30 points (12-22 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and four blocks over 43 minutes during Wednesday's 110-108 overtime loss to the Timberwolves.

Sengun ended the night tied for the team lead in scoring with Kevin Durant. Sengun has now reached the 30-point mark in back-to-back appearances and has collected six total blocks during this brief two-game span.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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