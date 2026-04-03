Alperen Sengun News: Efficient in win over Utah
Sengun had 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 140-106 win over the Jazz.
Sengun was limited to just 28 minutes in a blowout win over the Jazz, but he was pretty efficient with his shot and also delivered a decent, albeit unspectacular, stat line. Sengun has failed to score at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances. While he continues to play regularly, his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late, although that has largely been because he's not playing much in blowout games with the Rockets having already secured a playoff berth.
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