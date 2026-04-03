Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Efficient in win over Utah

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 3, 2026 at 9:37pm

Sengun had 19 points (8-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-6 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 140-106 win over the Jazz.

Sengun was limited to just 28 minutes in a blowout win over the Jazz, but he was pretty efficient with his shot and also delivered a decent, albeit unspectacular, stat line. Sengun has failed to score at least 20 points in three of his last five appearances. While he continues to play regularly, his numbers have been trending in the wrong direction of late, although that has largely been because he's not playing much in blowout games with the Rockets having already secured a playoff berth.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alperen Sengun See More
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Dan Bruno
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 3
Author Image
Juan Carlos Blanco
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Joe Mayo
4 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Wednesday, April 1
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
4 days ago
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 31
NBA
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks & Player Props for Tuesday, March 31
Rotowire Staff
5 days ago