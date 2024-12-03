Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Ejected from game Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 3, 2024 at 9:36pm

Sengun was ejected with 1:52 remaining in Tuesday's game versus the Kings. He will finish the contest with 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Sengun was ejected alongside Rockets coach Ime Udoka late in the fourth quarter after receiving double technicals for arguing with the refs. Still, Sengun had a productive outing, scoring at least 20 points in his fifth straight appearance.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now