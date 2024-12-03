Alperen Sengun News: Ejected from game Tuesday

Sengun was ejected with 1:52 remaining in Tuesday's game versus the Kings. He will finish the contest with 24 points (10-20 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and one steal in 31 minutes.

Sengun was ejected alongside Rockets coach Ime Udoka late in the fourth quarter after receiving double technicals for arguing with the refs. Still, Sengun had a productive outing, scoring at least 20 points in his fifth straight appearance.