Alperen Sengun News: Explodes with 33/10 double-double

Sengun provided 33 points (11-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 11-13 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 32 minutes during Thursday's 121-110 win over the Jazz.

Sengun had no trouble exploiting the Jazz, who continued to struggle without Lauri Markkanen (rest) and John Collins (ankle) in the lineup. The double-double threat had one of his lowest assist totals of the season, but he's eclipsed double-digit totals in the category four times, resulting in four triple-doubles.