Alperen Sengun headshot

Alperen Sengun News: Fades injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Sengun (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers.

Sengun took a seat for Houston's regular-season finale but is set to return to action for the start of the playoffs. Over six regular-season appearances in April, the star big man averaged 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 30.7 minutes per contest.

Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
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