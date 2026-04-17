Alperen Sengun News: Fades injury report
Sengun (rest) isn't listed on the injury report for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers.
Sengun took a seat for Houston's regular-season finale but is set to return to action for the start of the playoffs. Over six regular-season appearances in April, the star big man averaged 18.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists across 30.7 minutes per contest.
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