Alperen Sengun News: Fills box score in Game 1 loss

Sengun racked up 19 points (6-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 107-98 loss to the Lakers in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Sengun was inefficient from the field during Saturday's loss, though the Rockets as a team connected on just 37.6 percent of their field-goal attempts. Sengun still finished as Houston's leading scorer and third in both rebounds and assists. He'll look to have more success from the field in Game 2 on Tuesday.