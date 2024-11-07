Alperen Sengun News: Fills stat sheet Wednesday

Sengun chipped in 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 127-100 victory over the Spurs.

Sengun's final stat line could've been even more robust hadn't he played "only" 24 minutes in this 27-point blowout win over the Spurs. The star big man couldn't keep the double-double streak alive, but he remains a capable two-way presence, having notched that feat in six of his eight contests thus far. In eight appearances this season, Sengun is averaging 16.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and a combined 2.4 steals-and-blocks across 28.4 minutes per game.