Alperen Sengun News: Full stat line in win

Sengun posted 26 points (12-23 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 135-112 win over Washington.

The 22-year-old delivered a stellar bounce-back performance scoring the rock following back-to-back 14-point outings. Sengun struggled in the first half, posting eight points and five boards while shooting only 4-for-11 from the field. However, Sengun found his rhythm in the third quarter, racking up 14 points and four rebounds while shooting an efficient 7-for-11 from the field. The big man also posted his 23rd game of the season with 10-plus points and double-digit rebounds in Tuesday's blowout win.